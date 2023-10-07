Famous Ghanaian entertainers attended the funeral service of actor John Dumelo's mum on Saturday, October 7

Sonnie Badu, Martha Ankomah, Ayigbe Edem, and Selassie Ibrahim were filmed during the solemn church ceremony

YEN.com.gh has put together five videos of the film and gospel artistes arriving to grieve with their colleague entertainer-turned-politician

The funeral of the late mum of actor/politician John Dumelo brought together famous Ghanaian entertainers under the roof of the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, Accra.

The gospel minister Sonnie Badu, the actress Martha Ankomah, the actress and movie producer Selassie Ibrahim, and the rapper Ayigbe Edem were among a few film and music personalities who attended the burial service to support their colleague actor.

Sonnie Badu, Martha Ankomah, and other celebs attend the funeral of the late mum of actor John Dumelo.

Besides the entertainers, prominent politicians such as former president and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama and Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West Constituency, Madam Gisella Tetteh, were in attendance.

YEN.com.gh has compiled videos showing the moments the celebrities arrived to grieve with John Dumelo.

1. International gospel minister Sonnie Badu arrives at John Dumelo's mum's funeral

He was filmed sporting a traditional black outfit.

2. Rapper Ayigbe Edem mourns with actor/politician John Dumelo

The Over Again hit singer arrived in a deluxe whip.

3. The film stars Kalsoume Sinare and Selassie Ibrahim at the funeral of the late mum of John Dumelo

The pair donned a black outfit for the church service.

4. Actress Martha Ankomah came through for John Dumelo

She arrived to commiserate with her colleague entertainer.

5. CEO of Ghana Movie Awards, Frederick Nuamah, arrives at the burial service of the mum of actor John Dumelo

He entered the venue in a luxurious whip while clad in a black ensemble.

John Dumelo's meltdown at his mum's funeral

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that actor John Dumelo could not handle the sight of his late mum lying in a casket at her pre-burial church service underway at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, Accra.

The Ghanaian film personality attempted to hold back emotions but failed as he broke down with tears flowing down his face.

At one point, the actor had to bend his head while shedding tears. Family members surrounded Dumelo and loved ones, including actress and film producer Selassie Ibrahim, at the funeral service on Saturday, October 7.

