Afua Asantewaa has offered clarity regarding the brouhaha surrounding the news that her sing-a-thon was not successful

In an interview, she said the Guinness World Records breached the contract regarding the sing-a-thon

She said she was awaiting an official response from the Guinness World Record concerning her login details

Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa has lashed out at the Guinness World Records after it was announced that her attempt to break the singing marathon world record was unsuccessful.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @TheKennethDarko, Afua Asantewaa, in an interview with GTV, accused the organization of breaching the terms of their contract in relation to her record attempt.

Setting the records straight, Afua Asantewaa clarified that she should have been the only person to break the news on the outcome of her record attempt.

"We were even planning on where to break the news when we received it.

She explained that a complaint was sent to the Guinness World Records regarding her login details and, hence, was surprised to hear that the organization had updated Ghanaians on the record without her consent.

"In the contract we signed, until I decide to let it out they can't. I cant access my account so how then do I see what exactly went wrong. Everybody is emotional about this and were anticipating that the results would come from us.

