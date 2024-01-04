Isaac Sackey, an SHS graduate with impressive WASSCE results, faces the risk of forfeiting his KNUST Nursing program admission due to financial constraints

Despite gaining admission, the looming payment deadline poses a barrier to realizing his dream of becoming a nurse

Isaac appeals for urgent assistance to cover his tuition fees and secure his educational journey

Isaac Sackey attended Esiama Senior High/Technical School in Western Region at Esiama of Ellembele district.

He wrote the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2022 and scored 5As, 2Bs and 1C.

He has gained admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to read a 4-year degree programme in BSC. Nursing as a fee-paying student.

However, he may not be able to attend the school and realise his dream of becoming a nurse due to insufficient funds to see him through school.

Isaac is pleading for help to pay for his tuition fees since the deadline for payment is Friday, January 5, 2023.

Former Student Of Notre Dame About To Lose KNUST Admission

Meanwhile, Fortunate Ayaaba Abugba, an old Notre Dame Seminary Senior High School student who scored 7As and 1B in the WASSCE, may forfeit his KNUST admission because he does not have the money to pay for the fees.

The intelligent boy gained admission to KNUST to read a four-year programme in Chemical Engineering.

The deadline for payment of admission fees is Friday, January 5, 2023.

Two Siblings Who Performed Well In WASSCE Need Financial Help To Further Education

In a related development, Simon Kweitsu Tetteh and Edmund Kofi Tetteh, brilliant brothers who excelled in separate years of WASSCE, face financial constraints hindering their educational pursuits.

Despite Simon's outstanding performance in 2021 (four As, three Bs, one C) and Edmund's remarkable 2023 WASSCE results (eight As), their dreams are at risk due to limited funds.

Their hardworking parents, a mechanic and a seamstress, earnestly seek assistance to ensure their children's education.

