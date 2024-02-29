Dulcie, in a video she shared on TikTok, decided to go grocery shopping and was stunned by how expensive things had become

The beautiful and fashionable influencer bought a few essential items, and before she knew it, she had spent double her GH¢2000 budget

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians agreed that things had become pricey in Accra and shared their personal experiences

Popular Ghanaian lifestyle influencer Dulcie shared a video on TikTok where she went grocery shopping and was shocked by how expensive things had become in Accra.

In the video, Dulcie showed her followers the items she bought from a supermarket, which included bread, Milo, milk, cheese, butter, vegetables, meat, and some snacks. She said that she had planned to spend GH¢2000 on her groceries but ended up spending double that amount.

The video went viral on TikTok, with over 10,000 views and thousands of comments. Many Ghanaians agreed with Dulcie and shared their personal experiences of how the high prices of goods and services had affected their lives.

Some of Dulcie's followers also offered advice and tips to Dulcie and others on saving money and budgeting in Accra.

Dulcie's groceries get many talking

Desireen Lodonu said:

It’s because of the place you buy them…imagine making a list and sending me to buy all this for you at Makola…if will it will be much cheaper

Rakibat commented:

Even here in uk all these won’t be up a£100 which is equivalent to 1500ghc… ghana has become way too expensive

Agnes Eshun said:

You just need 2k to go to the Accra market. You will get dozen of each item. Me Moum dier, no matter how rich I become, anytime I come to Accra,makola will still be my shopright

Lady laments the price of spaghetti

In another story, a video of a young lady's reaction after she was served a meal at a restaurant has gone viral.

The young lady's main issue for voicing her displeasure was that the food was too costly.

Netizens who saw the video laughed at the lady's reaction, with many agreeing with her.

