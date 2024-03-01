Ghanaian presenter Naa Dzama is set to attempt the Guinness World Record for an individual's longest radio talk show

She is expected to start on March 28 and end on April 1, 2024, to break the record currently held by Australian Mario Bekes

Naa Dzama's ambitious attempt coincides with another presenter, Emmanuel Agyemang, who will be attempting the longest interview marathon

A popular Ghanaian presenter, Naa Dzama, has announced her intentions to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest radio talk show by an individual.

The ambitious attempt is expected to start on March 28 and end on April 1, 2024. Her GWR attempt will begin just a day before another presenter, Emmanuel Agyemang's, longest interview marathon.

However, both will end on the same day, April 1, 2024.

Naa Dzama will hold her record-breaking event at Legon City Mall Photo credit: @therealnaadzama

Naa Dzama aims to exceed the number of hours done by the current record holder, Australian Mario Bekes.

He set a new record in 2023 after he did a live talk show for a phenomenal 55 hours and 26 minutes in Sydney, Australia.

According to the GWR website, Mario is famous for his motivational podcast Life, the Battlefield, where he aims to educate, share and bring positivity to the lives of individuals.

Naa Dzama and her team have started preparing for the GWR attempt so that it may be a success.

Source: YEN.com.gh