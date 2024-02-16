Emmanuel Agyemang, known as Braa Emma, plans to set a Guinness World Record for the longest individual interview marathon lasting 80 hours

This surpasses the previous record of 37 hours, and he aims to interview about 250 participants from various fields

Braa Emma's initiative seeks to amplify diverse voices and topics while pushing the boundaries of podcasting

Renowned Ghanaian presenter Emmanuel Agyemang, widely known as Braa Emma, has announced his ambitious endeavour to break the Guinness World Record for the longest interview marathon by an individual.

Scheduled to commence on March 29 and end on April 1, 2024, Braa Emma's marathon aims to last an impressive 80 hours, surpassing the current record of 37 hours, 44 minutes and 17 seconds set by Rob Oliver in 2022.

Oliver's record was achieved through his podcast "Perspectives on Healthcare," during which he interviewed 137 individuals on topics related to quality healthcare and healthcare heroes.

Emmanuel Agyemang plans to interview 250 guests for 80 hours in a single podcast. Photo credit: Emmanuel Agyemang

Source: Facebook

In contrast, Braa Emma plans to set a new benchmark by conducting non-stop interviews for 80 hours, featuring approximately 250 guests in a single podcast during the record attempt.

The ambitious lineup of guests includes various personalities, such as politicians, creative arts figures, sports icons, health professionals, lawyers, etc.

Braa Emma's initiative aims not only to break the existing record but also to create a platform for engaging discussions with prominent individuals across various fields, providing valuable insights and perspectives to listeners.

Preparations for the marathon are underway, with Braa Emma and his team diligently planning the logistics and ensuring everything is in place for the monumental feat.

Ghanaian Hairstylist To Braid Over 25 Heads In 8 Hours To Break Guinness World Record

Meanwhile, celebrity loctician Chelsea-Abigail Owusu Ansah is ready to set a new Guinness World Record for Ghana by locing the hair of over 25 people in eight hours.

Scheduled for March 6, 2024, at Ansong Estates, her loc-a-thon has garnered attention and support as she appeals to Ghanaians to cheer her on during the event.

A viral video by Ghanaian blogger Ronnie Is Everywhere highlights Chelsea-Abigail's determination and the anticipation surrounding her record-setting attempt.

Ghanaian Man Attempts Stand-A-thon, Gives Up After A Few Minutes

In another story, a Ghanaian man, Patrick Amenuvo, who wanted to break the world record for the longest standing time, halted his attempt shortly after realising he had violated Guinness World Records rules.

He acknowledged his mistakes, including moving his feet and taking longer breaks, opting to cease the attempt to maintain integrity.

Despite the setback, Amenuvo expressed determination to pursue his dream, thanking supporters and promising to rectify errors for future attempts.

Source: YEN.com.gh