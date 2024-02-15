Ghanaian saloon owner and locks expert Chelsea-Abigail Owusu Ansah is attempting a lock-a-thon on March 6, 2024

The overly joyous beauty entrepreneur shared the exciting news on social media with a screenshot of the confirmation letter from Guinness World Records

Some social media users have sent their best wishes as she plans to use her natural skills to embark on a good project

Ghanaian celebrity loctician Chelsea-Abigail Owusu Ansah is attempting to make the Ghanaian beauty industry proud with her lock-a-thon scheduled for March 6, 2024, at Ansong Estates.

The chief executive officer of Yoga Locks Salon is expected to lock the hair of over twenty people in eight hours to set a new Guinness World Record for Ghana.

Ghanaian hairdresser Chelsea-Abigail is to commence her lock-a-thon on March 6, 2024. Photo credit: @yogas_locks

In a viral video by Ghanaian blogger Ronnie Is Everywhere, Chelsea-Abigail called on Ghanaians to support her dream and always cheer her when she commences her lock-a-thon.

Ghanaian hairdresser Chelsea-Abigail and her husband look ethereal in kente outfit

Ghanaian hairdresser Chelsea-Abigail and her good-looking husband looked stunning together in kente ensembles for their traditional wedding ceremony in November 2023.

Some social media users have commented on celebrity loctician Chelsea-Abigail Owusu Ansah's post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Yayra stated:

See, we're tired okay???

missy_lafrenchie stated:

Don’t they have jobs? This is ridiculous!! I’m even tired because the challenges aren’t even challenging.

director_prince_curls stated:

Dem never see anything before. Go Chelsea

Accrabraids stated:

Ase3m be3n koraaa niee

perf__fect stated:

They are laughing at you people. Isn’t it too much ??

odenson_designs stated:

At this point Ghanaians are tired

yogas_locks stated:

Thank you Ohene ❤️

Davinabonsu stated:

Ghana please stop we are tearing Guineness book

Qwecyfab stated:

Mooy3 bi oooooo tommmmm

the_adjannor stated:

This is a reasonable challenge; all the best

