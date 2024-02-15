Lock-a-thon: Ghanaian Hairstylist To Braid Over 25 Heads In 8 Hours To Break Guinness World Record
- Ghanaian saloon owner and locks expert Chelsea-Abigail Owusu Ansah is attempting a lock-a-thon on March 6, 2024
- The overly joyous beauty entrepreneur shared the exciting news on social media with a screenshot of the confirmation letter from Guinness World Records
- Some social media users have sent their best wishes as she plans to use her natural skills to embark on a good project
Ghanaian celebrity loctician Chelsea-Abigail Owusu Ansah is attempting to make the Ghanaian beauty industry proud with her lock-a-thon scheduled for March 6, 2024, at Ansong Estates.
The chief executive officer of Yoga Locks Salon is expected to lock the hair of over twenty people in eight hours to set a new Guinness World Record for Ghana.
In a viral video by Ghanaian blogger Ronnie Is Everywhere, Chelsea-Abigail called on Ghanaians to support her dream and always cheer her when she commences her lock-a-thon.
Watch the video below on the second slide;
Ghanaian hairdresser Chelsea-Abigail and her husband look ethereal in kente outfit
Ghanaian hairdresser Chelsea-Abigail and her good-looking husband looked stunning together in kente ensembles for their traditional wedding ceremony in November 2023.
Check out the photo below;
Some social media users have commented on celebrity loctician Chelsea-Abigail Owusu Ansah's post
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Yayra stated:
See, we're tired okay???
missy_lafrenchie stated:
Don’t they have jobs? This is ridiculous!! I’m even tired because the challenges aren’t even challenging.
director_prince_curls stated:
Dem never see anything before. Go Chelsea
Accrabraids stated:
Ase3m be3n koraaa niee
perf__fect stated:
They are laughing at you people. Isn’t it too much ??
odenson_designs stated:
At this point Ghanaians are tired
TV host Delay looks sassy in a black suit dress and charming blond hair on Val's Day: "Ghana's top slay queen"
yogas_locks stated:
Thank you Ohene ❤️
Davinabonsu stated:
Ghana please stop we are tearing Guineness book
Qwecyfab stated:
Mooy3 bi oooooo tommmmm
the_adjannor stated:
This is a reasonable challenge; all the best
Afua Asantewaa Singathon Looks Fabulous In Long-Sleeve Cutout African Print Top And Denim Jeans
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian lady Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, who continues to slay in African print dresses after her singathon in December 2023.
With her trademark short hairdo, the beauty goddess always looks stunning in whatever she wears.
Several social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa Aduonum on social media.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh