Chef Failatu has given Ghanaians a hint of how she is feeling after news of her unsuccessful cook-a-thon attempt went viral

This comes after she posted photos of her trip to Dubai, where she went sightseeing

Many people who reacted to the post commended her for attempting the cook-a-thon world record

Executive Chef Failatu Abdul Razak is still in good spirits despite her failure to break the world record for the longest cooking time by an individual.

This comes after she took to Facebook to post photos of herself having a fun time in Dubai.

The three photos, which were taken in the desert captured the young mother of one dressed in a white thobe with an eagle on her head and looking very happy.

The post, which sought to create an impression that she is not downhearted over her unsuccessful Guinness Record attempt, was captioned:

"I made a choice, got a chance, and making a change.I am grateful for how far God has brought me."

At the time of writing the report, the post by Chef Faila had raked in over 1000 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate Chef Faila

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post commended Chef Faila for attempting the record.

Mensah Yaw Papilin commented:

You won’t it the very day you ended

Felix Anarfi Boafo commented:

Keep up the amazing work and keep doing your best and always be proud of yourself my sister. You can listen

Safari Kona reacted:

Regardless , you have made us proud and embracing the positive changes. Our superwoman, we love you to your heart and soul and just watch what the world is saying.

Beauty Matan Sleek reacted.

Congratulations! keep up the amazing work

Nana Abena Gyamfuaa added:

We are proud of you infact I was really touched by a advice you have yesterday on the day show Failatu Abdul-Razak

Chefs Association honour Chef Faila

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Chefs Association bestowed the esteemed title of Executive Chef on Chef Failatu Abdul Razak,

The announcement came during Chef Failatu's cook-a-thon, when the Association visited to offer their support.

Speaking on behalf of the Association, Chef Isaac expressed their unwavering support for Failatu's ambitious endeavour.

The Association gave her a citation signed by the group's president.

