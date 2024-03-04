Afia Schwarzenegger, with a post made on social media, runs to the defence of her friend Nhyriba Kojo, who has been rumoured as being involved with Haija4real fraudulent case in US

Afia Schwar said that Nhyiraba Kojo is a hardworking man, who has made his wealth devoid of anything illegal

She added that Nhyiraba Kojo spends 30 days every year at Adumfa prayer camp as he is a very prayerful man

Veteran musician Nhyiraba Kojo, in a recent interview, addressed the circulating rumour that he is an accomplice to Haija4Reall's love fraud.

The businessman stated that it is untrue that Hajia4Reall could have mentioned his name because he has never been associated with her in her fraudulent dealings.

However, after the rumour, his friend and fellow industry colleague, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, ran to his defence, stating he is not a criminal but a very hardworking man.

Afia Schwar says Nhyiraba Kojo is very hardworking. Photo credit: Nhyiraba Kojo Sika (Facebook), @queenafiaschwarzenegger (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Afia Schwarzenegger's defence

According to Afia, Nhyiraba Kojo is a businessman with many investments in real estate, nightclubs and lounges across the major cities in Ghana. She added despite all his success, Nhyiraba Kojo spends many days at a prayer camp to seek the face of God in whatever he does. She emphasised that he is not a criminal like many are painting him out to be, and Ghanaians should put huge respect to his name.

"While you waste your time on social media spreading baseless rumours, individuals like @nhyirabakojosika actively engage in meaningful ventures. He dedicates 30 days a year to the Adumfa prayer camp and has successfully managed three nightclubs, including Nhyiraba Kojo Shisha Lounge at Spintex, for nearly a decade," she said.

Recognizing the potential of real estate, he has investments in that industry. He demonstrates generosity through the Nhyiraba Kojo Charity Foundation, supporting various marginalized groups and providing vocational training. Moreover, he has provided employment opportunities to over 400 individuals nationwide. His unwavering commitment is evident as he personally oversees all his ventures, ensuring he is present at each location daily. Not everyone operates with integrity like him, so let's respect his hard work. Ahoyaa ne gyimii dooso wo saa Ghana ho," she added.

View her post below:

Ghanaians react to her post

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Afia's post.

@dela.kobby said:

Honestly, Kojo is a hard-working guy and very prayerful.

@anastasia_mintah said:

He should keep it up,, God bless him and his efforts and always crown him with success IJN ♥️♥️... I give him his flowers now that he's alive

@drraybeat said:

Well said Sis.

Afia Scwhar marks 43 years in style

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger had shared sizzling photos of herself as she turned 43.

As netizens wished the socialite a happy 43rd birthday, many fans also took particular interest in her beautifully designed purple and gold kente gown and side-parted bob hairstyle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh