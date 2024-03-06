Afia Schwarzenegger has levelled criticism against Hon. Samuel Nartey George over his advocacy for the passing of the LGBTQ+ bill

According to her, Hon. Sam George is a hypocrite after a 9-year-old video of him talking about the LGBTQ+ community resurfaced

Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency has been at the forefront of ensuring the anti-gay bill is passed in Ghana

Socialite Afia Schwarzenegger has sharply criticized Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency, Samuel Nartey George, for his strong support of the anti-LGBT+ Bill.

She labelled his advocacy for the bill's passage and approval by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as hypocritical, citing his previous defence of LGBTQ+ rights in an interview nine years ago.

Afia Schwarzenegger urged Sam George to redirect his focus towards pressing national issues such as corruption rather than prioritizing the anti-gay bill, which she argues will not substantially impact the country's fortunes.

In a resurfaced interview from nine years ago with Joynews, Sam George stated, "When we have pertinent issues of water, power, potential petrol prices going up... those are the things which border the nation. Irrespective of my personal opinions on homosexuals, the constitution of this country remains supreme."

What Afia Schwarzenegger said

She emphasized that Sam George's shift in stance contradicts his earlier remarks, where he emphasized the importance of upholding constitutional rights, regardless of personal opinions on homosexuality.

"Hypocrisy. The very individuals you granted rights to nine years back are now the ones openly expressing their LGBTQ+ identities. Let them be; their lifestyle choices don't bring any financial strain upon us... It's the politicians with their untruthful rhetoric that truly plague us. Your extravagant four-year retirement benefits, presidential privileges, and pervasive corruption are our real concerns... Honestly, the Ghanaian parliament is a mockery," she said.

Netizens react to Afia Schwarzenegger's post

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Afia's post.

brandnewlove1234 said:

It's been said countless times that he had no issue with all that.. He had no issues with what u do in ur bedroom... It all started when sister Debbie went to have that discussion with some little children about the alphabet community... That's what enraged him to have this kinda stance... U should know that pls

sirkayd said:

You always keep it ...This is a distraction from all their failed policies

dabre4life said:

Some of you refuse to see that this guy is playing a political game. You have to think very deeply to get it.

