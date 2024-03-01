A video of Twene Jonas expressing his frustration over his mother's attitude has got people talking

This comes after he indicated that his mother is always making demands anytime they speak on the phone

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video were stunned by the revelations made by Twene Jonas

US-based Ghanaian socialite Twene Jonas has caused a stir on social media after he complained bitterly about his mother's actions.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page @no_evidence0, the outspoken social commentator, who looked displeased and was seated in a car, lamented that his mother, who is currently based in Ghana, is constantly demanding something anytime they speak on the phone.

"When I call my mother, she always asks me to send her one thing or the other, she even compares me to my peers who have lived in the US for a long time and expects me to be sending her money often.

In sharp contrast, Twene Jonas said his father never makes demands anything they speak on phone.

The video of Twene Jonas calling out his mother over her demands had raked in over 3000 likes and 50 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians react to the comments by Twene Jonas

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video expressed astonishment over the comments made by Twene Jonas about his mother.

miawani indicated:

Our mothers always need something and everytime too their phone is spoilt

Stella_Gray commented:

That's very true, fathers are like that and they appreciate every little thing that u do for them.

BONGNIKUU ROGER added:

enti bebreebe yi nyinaa akyi wo mmane fie?

Gabriel Marfo reacted:

God created us men differently.

Video of Twene Jonas working as a delivery guy in US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Twene Jonas was filmed working as a delivery guy in New York, United States of America.

The TikTok video showed the ardent government critic looking cheerful as he interacted with a Ghanaian man, reportedly after delivering food to him.

Wearing a T-shirt and jeans, Twene Jonas shouted his catchphrase "Glass Nkoaa" as he hurriedly exited the scene after realising that he was being filmed.

