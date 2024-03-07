A restaurant in Accra has sparked discussion by serving its meals on an Oware board, a traditional Ghanaian game board

In a departure from conventional serving methods, the main dish was placed in one hole while the sauce was served in another on the same board

This creative presentation has garnered attention on social media, leaving many netizens surprised

A Ghanaian restaurant has made history and got several social media users talking about how it serves its food.

In most restaurants in Accra, meals are served on plates or bowls. Some plates and bowls are wooden; others are plastic and ceramic. Some restaurants serve their meals in earthen wares and leaves to add a local touch.

However, an unnamed restaurant in Accra has deviated from the norm and used something most people did not think of as a serving plate to present their food.

A restaurant in Accra served food on the oware board and got many talking Photo credit: Onasis Gaisie & PicturePartners (Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

In an image in X, formerly Twitter, the restaurant served their meal on an Oware board.

The main meal was in one hole while the sauce was served in a separate whole on the same board.

Oware is an abstract strategy game among the mancala family of board games played worldwide, with slight variations in the layout of the game, number of players, and strategy of play.

Its origin is uncertain, but it is widely believed to be of Ashanti origin.

Reactions to the image

Several netizens wondered why they would serve a meal on an Oware board and expressed their displeasure. YEN.com,gh collated some of the comments. Read them below:

@no_azonto_allwd said:

If you bring me calamari and sauce in oware I will call the police, national security and the fbi on you. I promise

@VK__AS wrote:

This is a sin

@EiiB333lllliiii said:

How can they disrespect Oware like that???

@That_McCarthy wrote:

I'm wondering if I gbele some hot komi kɛ kena on a rare chess set right now, gentrification twitter will be as offended as I am offended looking at this picture

@givens_k_ said:

Hehe this is where we reach ; I’m literally speechless

@9witches_1dwarf wrote:

There’s nothing aesthetically pleasing about this they just want a reason to charge 4k for this

First-class graduate starts food business with GH₵350

In another story, Francisca Osei, a driven Ghanaian graduate, chose to start a restaurant despite her academic achievements. Within two years, her venture, Bar Central, has thrived with a growing customer base.

She attributed her success to quality and dedication, inspiring aspiring entrepreneurs, especially those with modest beginnings.

Francisca said she started with a small investment of GH₵350 and now employs five individuals.

Source: YEN.com.gh