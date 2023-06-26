10 of the best Osu restaurants to have the loveliest meal

Ghana boasts several restaurants where amazing food and drinks are prepared and served. Numerous eateries also provide food delivery and takeout services. For instance, restaurants in Osu vary widely in services and offers–they range from low-cost fast-food eateries and cafeterias to mid-priced family-friendly eateries to high-priced luxury places. Discover some of the best Osu restaurants with delicious meals you should try.

Osu is a neighbourhood of Accra, Ghana's central business district. It is well-known for its lively nightlife, street markets, and restaurants. Locating a food establishment in Osu is easy; you can find a meal to buy regardless of how late or early you arrive.

Best Osu restaurants

Osu is a lively and fascinating Accra neighbourhood. Because it is situated near Labadi Beach and other popular tourist spots in Accra, you won't have to worry about finding the best local eateries as a visitor. The following is a list of food outlets and restaurants in Osu that you should visit.

Papaye Fast Food

Papaye Fast Foods is one of Ghana's oldest eateries on Oxford Street in Osu and Spintex Road in Accra. They have a variety of alternatives, including night meals, casual and vegetarian selections. Papaye Fast Food is easy to locate because it is right on the road. They provide excellent customer service and some of the finest meals in the country.

Buka restaurant

Buka is one of Osu's top neighbourhood restaurants and one of the best restaurants in Accra. It is ideal for African tourists who want to feel at ease. Local delicacies from Ghana, Togo, Senegal, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria are available. Buka restaurant has a bar and a lounge perfect for youngsters, groups of friends, and families.

Frankies restaurant

Frankie's restaurant ranks as one of the oldest and most well-known dining establishments in Osu, Accra. Although renowned for its ice cream and desserts, Frankie's restaurant also provide cheeseburgers, fried rice, pizzas, sandwiches, pastries, and salads.

Rina's restaurant

Rina's restaurant is on Oxford Street in Osu, Accra. There is outside dining, fantastic cocktails, and the atmosphere is quite cosy and relaxed. The restaurant is a casual eating establishment located on Oxford Street in Osu.

They offer both international and Ghanaian cuisine at highly reasonable costs. Rina's restaurant is a perfect birthday party location due to its exclusive packages that take the stress out of planning a spectacular birthday event. They provide corporations and individuals with outside catering services.

KFC OSU

KFC OSU is an establishment at F739/2 Oxford St in Accra. It was the first branch to open in the whole nation in 2011. They serve some of the most delicious KFC meals in Accra.

Katawodieso

It is one of the most affordable restaurants in Osu. Katawodieso is on Osu La Crescent in Accra. Katawodieso is a semi-legendary Accra food outlet that is more of a street meal vendor than a formal eatery.

They have great indigenous Ghanaian cuisines such as Fufu, Banku, and Jollof rice, but their primary speciality is Waakye, a local Ghanaian dish composed of rice and beans.

Breakfast to Breakfast

Breakfast to Breakfast, a famous restaurant on Osu's 6th Street, continues to offer visitors delicious food and refreshing beverages in an appealing atmosphere. Breakfast to Breakfast is unique because it is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The meals provided here are delicious and reasonably priced. It serves quesadillas, chicken shawarma wraps, fries and burgers, and other dishes.

The Honeysuckle Pub and Restaurant

It is one of the restaurants in Osu and Labone. The Honeysuckle Pub and Restaurant on Ring Road East in Osu is one of the city's most popular dining establishments. It's a terrific place to hang out with friends, relatives, and sports fans, as TVs are set up to display a variety of sports.

Meals are reasonably priced, and options include steaks, grilled chicken sandwiches, and jumbo-grilled prawns. Honeysuckle is also recognised for its delicious wings.

Jamestown Coffee Company

This bright and airy café can be found at Plot 7B West Light in Osu. Jamestown is famed for its coffee, made in Ghana, and excellent breakfast food. Breakfast, lunch, pastries, dinner, and dessert are available all day and are reasonably priced. One of their best-selling drinks is the Labadi iced latté, made with sweetened milk and blended espresso and is exceptionally pleasant.

Kpootoo Park Food Joint

Kpootoo is a popular restaurant on Osu Oxford Street in Accra, Ghana. This location is ideal for children, groups of people, and hangouts. They sell food until midnight. They serve both informal and vegetarian cuisine. The place is incredibly peaceful and neat and worth adding to your list.

Above are some of the best Osu restaurants to enjoy a mouth-watering meal. Osu is a lively and fascinating Accra neighbourhood. It is well-known for its thriving nightlife, street markets, and restaurants.

