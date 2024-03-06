A Ghanaian makeup artist created a striking look by drawing the map of Ghana on her face using makeup products

After preparing her face with essential skincare and makeup products, she meticulously drew the outline of the map, filled it in with colours representing the Ghanaian flag

The artist's creativity, which was shared in a video on social media, has seen several reactions from netizens

A female Ghanaian makeup artiste has drawn the Ghana map on her face after applying some essential facial powder and liquid to her face.

The lady started by cleaning her bare face and ensuring that her face was well-moisturised so the other facial products could blend when applied.

In a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, the makeup artist, after applying some products on her face, drew her left eyebrow, applied concealer, and ensured that side was looking good.

Then, she started drawing the Ghana map on the right side of her face. She used a black pencil.

The makeup artist then painted the drawing white before applying the colours red, yellow, and green to the Ghana flag. She drew and painted black, yellow, and green to star in the movie

