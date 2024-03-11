A video of a Ghanaian man working as a waste collector in the UK is trending on social media

The man, who looked visibly excited as he worked, urged Ghanaians not to give up on their hustle

Many people who reacted to the video congratulated him on finding a job that comes with a good income

A young man who relocated to the UK in search of greener pastures is trending online after he used his job as a waste collector to inspire Ghanaians never to give up on their hustle.

This comes after he shared a TikTok video of his work routine where he was spotted behind a moving trash truck busily picking up rubbish bins from people's homes and emptying them into the track.

Neatly dressed in a garbage uniform, the middled man worked with joy and had a bright smile on his face as he emptied the bins and even waved residents goodbye.

The 19-second video, which emphasizes the importance of hard work and had raked in over 19,000 likes and 400 comments, was captioned:

"Just believe it, don't give up"

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions, with many commending him.

Brvh Akwasi Poku reacted:

See how bola man is soo happy . It not about the job ooo the cash

Rockson reacted:

Ghana needs your service bro

borgatee1 commented:

How did you get this job in abroad man, you are the luckiest man there

Dr Bee added:

One of the high paying jobs abroad.. God bless your hustle bro

armstrongboamah3 wrote:

after you come to Ghana and think you are better than our zoomlion people here

qwameopanka8 commended:

Keep the hard work up bcos your salary is similar to our MP’s here

Meet_Your_Crash.20

This one too be hard job .GoĎ Bless you big man

