The sous of Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has also announced plans to commence his own cooking project

He plans to provide free meals to the needy in society during Easter and Eid-al-Fitr

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post commended him for the initiative

Eric Malik, the chef who assisted Chef Failatu Abdul Razak as she embarked on her ten-day cooking marathon, has also officially announced his intention to embark on a cooking project.

The project dubbed "Cooking for a purpose" aims to provide free meals to five less-privileged families in Tamale on Easter and also cook food for a village within Tamale on Eid-al-Fitr.

Chef Eric Malik also opened up on plans to donate food to the needy during that period and has appealed to individuals, groups, and organizations to support him on his quest.

"If you want to sponsor or support any of the above projects in cash or kind, call or WhatsApp the team on 0240041655 or 0208304450,

The announcement by Chef Malik on his Facebook page had raked in over 7000 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians commend Chef Eric

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post showered praises on him for being thoughtful and for coming up with an initiative to support the needy and less fortunate in society.

Rahman Lucio Gh commented:

Great inniatiave.. May it be a success

Beatrice Oppong Agyare reacted:

That's indeed a beautiful Project. Keep soaring higher chef

Nana Akua-Sika Obeng reacted:

Great initiative! Service to man is service to God

Addy Kehinde Opeyemi wrote:

As usual.. We will be there to support and shout as much as possible.. Great job on this one..

