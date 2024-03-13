Chef Faila's Assistant Set To Embark On A Cooking Project In Tamale, Appeals For Support
- The sous of Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has also announced plans to commence his own cooking project
- He plans to provide free meals to the needy in society during Easter and Eid-al-Fitr
- Many people who thronged the comment section of the post commended him for the initiative
Eric Malik, the chef who assisted Chef Failatu Abdul Razak as she embarked on her ten-day cooking marathon, has also officially announced his intention to embark on a cooking project.
The project dubbed "Cooking for a purpose" aims to provide free meals to five less-privileged families in Tamale on Easter and also cook food for a village within Tamale on Eid-al-Fitr.
Chef Eric Malik also opened up on plans to donate food to the needy during that period and has appealed to individuals, groups, and organizations to support him on his quest.
"If you want to sponsor or support any of the above projects in cash or kind, call or WhatsApp the team on 0240041655 or 0208304450,
The announcement by Chef Malik on his Facebook page had raked in over 7000 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing the report.
Ghanaians commend Chef Eric
Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post showered praises on him for being thoughtful and for coming up with an initiative to support the needy and less fortunate in society.
Great inniatiave.. May it be a success
Beatrice Oppong Agyare reacted:
That's indeed a beautiful Project. Keep soaring higher chef
Nana Akua-Sika Obeng reacted:
Great initiative! Service to man is service to God
Addy Kehinde Opeyemi wrote:
As usual.. We will be there to support and shout as much as possible.. Great job on this one..
Kind policeman feeds the needy to mark his birthday
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian police officer has been commended after he decided to mark his birthday by showing love to the needy.
The video showed the police officer interacting with some of the individuals who apparently were head potters, alms beggars, and street kids at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra.
He then visited a restaurant near the interchange, bought food packs and shared them with those around after which she gave out money to some of the women who were around.
