A video of a police officer giving out food and money to some individuals to mark his birthday has touched many people online

The man visited the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, where he gave food to head potters, street kids, and alms beggars

Netizens who saw the video commended the young policeman for his nice gesture

A young Ghanaian police officer who identifies himself as @ebenezermortey0 on TikTok has shown his soft side after he decided to mark his birthday by showing love to the needy.

The video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh, first showed the police officer interacting with some of the individuals who apparently were head potters, alms beggars, and street kids at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra.

Policeman gives food people at Kwame Nkrumah interchange Photo credit: @ebenezermortey0/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He then visited a restaurant near the interchange, bought food packs and shared it with them.

In addition, he also gave out money to some of the women who were around.

As a show of appreciation, the women knelt down and thanked him for the kind gesture done to them.

The video, which was captioned "Happy birthday to myself" had gathered over 53,000 likes and 5000 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians praise him for the kind gesture

Netizens who saw the video showered praises on the young man for the benevolent act, with many seeking God's blessing over his life.

Mashud Abdul fataw stated:

May Allah guide and protect you in your every aspect of life and bless you with more of wat you are wishing for

iam_raffology indictaed:

ur blessings will never seize officer. u wil receive ur reward on earth before living to heaven. May God richly bless you and your entire generation.

adepaderby reacted:

may God bless you as you have put smile on this people face.blessings dear

Police officer feeds mentally impaired man

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another police officer also embarked on a similar act by giving food to a mentally impaired man.

The video showed the beautiful moment the kind police officer in uniform was seen interacting with the mentally impaired man.

He then gave the elderly man a fruit drink, a loaf of bread and a bottle of water after realising that he was very hungry.

