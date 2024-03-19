When Nana Yaw left Ghana for the United Kingdom, he was a teacher employed by the Ghana Education Service

However, his name was removed from the Ghana Education Service payroll a month after he left the country

He decided to quickly save a minimum of his pension if he was still in Ghana but ended up saving more than triple that

A Ghanaian living in the USA has revealed that he worked hard to save up to GH¢150,000 within his 12-month stay in the UK.

Nana Yaw, who now lives in the USA, said he first travelled to the United Kingdom from Ghana.

He said he was a teacher on the Ghana Education Service (GES) payroll when he left Ghana. He quit his job and moved to the UK.

Nana Yaw moved from the UK to join his wife in the US after some time Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Nana Yaw said his name was removed from the GES payroll a month after he left Ghana.

Ghanaian teacher who travelled to the UK explains why he saved GH¢150K in a year

Nana Yaw said at the time, the teacher’s pension was GH¢50,000, and he wanted to save enough in case he was deported from the UK.

“GES removed my name from their system exactly one month after I left Ghana for the UK. So I decided to save enough, at least an amount equivalent to my pension, just in case I was sent back home. I saved up three times my pension pay in Ghana within the first year in the UK.”

“At the time, the teacher’s pension was about GH¢50,000, and I was making £800 a week with my first job. I worked there for only three months due to the Covid pandemic. Subsequently, I had to work two jobs to make the same amount.”

Later, Nana Yaw moved to the US to join his wife. He compared the US and UK systems and said workers make more money in America than in the UK.

Watch the video below

Ghanaian In UK says he makes Gh¢40K monthly

Meanwhile, another Ghanaian living in the UK said his first salary in the country was about Gh¢40,000.

According to Godfred, he was amazed when he saw his salary, which pushed him to work harder to earn more.

He said that because he makes more money, he can send money home and also has investments in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh