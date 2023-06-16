Shadrack Kedi is a Ghanaian living in Australia who earns GH¢232 hourly as an employee of the State

He narrated that he left Ghana almost ten years ago for Australia to further his education but is now working there

Before he left Ghana, Shadrack was a teacher for two years after he had been unemployed for four years

A Ghanaian man living in Australia has revealed that he makes GH¢232 per hour and sheds more light on the standard of living in the country.

Shadrack Kedi, said he was a teacher when he was leaving Ghana. He completed his tertiary education in 2007 and for the next four years, he was unemployed.

He explained that he kept applying for jobs after completing the University of Development Studies but never got employed. He later became a teacher from 2011 to 2013.

After several failed attempts Shadrack got the opportunity to travel to Australia Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

However, Shadrack always dreamed of traveling abroad to further his education and work for better earnings.

He therefore jumped at the opportunity to study in Australia.

Shadrack left Ghana on July 3, 2013 and arrived in Australia on July 5, 2013. He studied Social Work in Australia and eventually got a job with the state.

When asked by DJ Nyaami what the living conditions were, Shadrack said he earns about 25 AUD to 30 AUD (GH¢232) per hour.

“I pay 1220 AUD for rent every two weeks. That is without gas, electricity, phone etc. Every month, I pay over 4000 AUD for rent and bills alone. We are paid for two weeks, but it depends on the job. I work with the government, and I have a side hustle as well. The salary range is between 25 AUD to 30 AUD depending on the job,” he revealed.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh