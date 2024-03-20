A video of Kobbie Mainoo's first interview after being called up to the England national team has gone viral

The Manchester United player expressed joy for getting the opportunity to play for the country of his birth

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated him on his call up to England

Manchester United player Kobbie Mainoo has broken his silence on his call-up to the England national team.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @England, a visibly excited Kobbie Mainoo, in an interview, expressed delight for the opportunity to play for the Three Lions.

Kobbie Mainoo reacts to England call-up Photo credit: @England @UtdPlug/X

Source: Twitter

"I got a text from Steve Holland telling me to come and meet him at reception, and he just told me I've been called up, and I'm going to be training with the squad for the week. I don't think it's really sunk in yet, but I'm excited!"

Quizzed by the interviewer on the reaction of his family after he broke the news to them, the 18-year-old responded by saying, "they were all buzzing".

Kobbie Mainoo, who has been a regular for Manchester United this season, is expected to feature for England when they come up against Brazil and Belgium during the international break.

At the time of writing the report, the interview video had raked in over 500,000 views and 180 comments.

Watch the video

Netizens react to Kobbie Mainoo's interview

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video praised Kobbie Mainoo over his decision to play for the England national team.

UTDKingpin added:

Am happy Southgate came to his senses, Mainoo to the world

@47kasz indicated:

Best English midfielder

@iam_wilsons added:

This guy is too mature for his age.

@TeslaJLP remarked:

It would be typical Southgate to not give him a single minute on the pitch over 2 friendlies.

@ItzChristian6 stated:

His courage and confidence amidst his age has earned him a better place in the heart of his people, thats a great job to represent his country ,i wish him, good and injury free games

@RealJhene remarked:

This guy’s football knowledge is beyond belief lol

Black Stars players report to camp

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that thirteen Ghanaian footballers had reported to camp in Marrakech, Morocco, as Ghana was preparing for two international friendlies.

Captain Andre Ayew, his brother Jordan, Joseph Wollacott, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Tariq Lamptey, and Antoine Semenyo are among the players who have reported to camp

According to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the friendly games under Otto Addo will begin a new era.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh