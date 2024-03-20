Celebrated rapper Guru opened up about how he was made to perform at Ghanaian telecom company Telecel formerly Vodafone's shows for free for a year

Sharing the story in an interview, he said he had breached the terms of a contract between both parties and in order to settle, he had to show up at their event and entertain their audience without taking a dime

He also said he had no idea of the contract since it was his former manager who was in talks with the telco

Ghanaian musician Guru disclosed that due to a contract breach, he was made to perform at shows organised by Telecel, formerly Vodafone, for free.

Guru breaks silence on contract breach with Telecel

In an exclusive interview with Kingdom Accra 107.7 FM, Guru said he had no idea there was a breach of contract until Telecel reached out to him.

He said the amount that was meant to be given to him previously, before the contract breach, he had no knowledge of since it was his manager who received it and finalised the deal with the telco.

"For the amount in question, I did not even hold GH¢2 out of it. I did not even spend 10 pesewas, I swear to God and mankind," he said.

Sharing his experience during that one-year period, the rapper said when Vodafone was hosting a show in Kwahu, he would be called to perform, regardless of whether he had another show at that same time or not.

The Bad Energy crooner said that there were times when the telco would host a show for two days, and he would be the only headline performer.

"I'll be at Tamale and I will be called that I have a show the following day when I have already been booked that day for a different show and making money," he said.

Speaking about his former manager, Guru said at the time, he could not do anything about the manager's actions that resulted in him breaching his contract with Vodafone.

"The story I am telling you, it might seem like a joke but it was my reality."

Below is an interview of Guru opening up about how he ended up performing at shows organised by Telecel for a year without pay.

