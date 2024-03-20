Ghanaian Plumber Brags About His Work And Earnings: "I Will Never Go To University"
- A video of a Ghanaian man talking about his work as a plumber has gone viral
- He expressed delight over the money he makes from his work, adding that he sees no reason to go to the university
- Many people who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on his comments, with some disagreeing with him
A young Ghanaian man who works as a plumber is trending online after he opened up on his decision not to pursue tertiary education.
In a video on TikTok, the man who was busy working paused for a moment and said his work earns him good money, although he has no university education.
He also lamented that the fear of studying for four years only to end up jobless is also one reason why he will never go to university.
Man in Canada left frustrated after getting locked out of his car due to frozen doors: “Are you still coming?”
The viral video had raked in over 600 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing the report.
Watch the video
Netizens react to the video
Ghanaians who reacted to the video shared varied opinions, with some disagreeing with the plumber.
Go and check how much these politicians are making… small money you’re seeing you’re shouting
Have you seen someone in his 50s doing this your hard work
ROMEOBHAD added:
Bro we'll go legon do u too concentrate on ur hand work wai
Wofa Kwame stated:
In Canada how i go chop cash erh. Keep it up from Becky might not know where it will take u to
user7405969320950 reacted:
one of ma regret in life no ooo. i Shud hv learn it wen ma father was ready to teach me ooo..buh life goes on
ransbee replied:
school is very important my brother...Education is key in life...
Man quits playing football to become a plumber
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man in the UK quit his job to become a plumber.
The man who initially travelled to the UK as a footballer transitioned to become a plumber and now earns almost £800 (GH¢12,000) daily.
He completed a two-year course and affirmed that the profession is lucrative, allowing individuals to be self-employed or work for a company.
Source: YEN.com.gh