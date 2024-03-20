A video of a Ghanaian man talking about his work as a plumber has gone viral

He expressed delight over the money he makes from his work, adding that he sees no reason to go to the university

Many people who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on his comments, with some disagreeing with him

A young Ghanaian man who works as a plumber is trending online after he opened up on his decision not to pursue tertiary education.

In a video on TikTok, the man who was busy working paused for a moment and said his work earns him good money, although he has no university education.

He also lamented that the fear of studying for four years only to end up jobless is also one reason why he will never go to university.

The viral video had raked in over 600 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians who reacted to the video shared varied opinions, with some disagreeing with the plumber.

beeeugene6 commented:

Go and check how much these politicians are making… small money you’re seeing you’re shouting

crack added:

Have you seen someone in his 50s doing this your hard work

ROMEOBHAD added:

Bro we'll go legon do u too concentrate on ur hand work wai

Wofa Kwame stated:

In Canada how i go chop cash erh. Keep it up from Becky might not know where it will take u to

user7405969320950 reacted:

one of ma regret in life no ooo. i Shud hv learn it wen ma father was ready to teach me ooo..buh life goes on

ransbee replied:

school is very important my brother...Education is key in life...

Man quits playing football to become a plumber

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man in the UK quit his job to become a plumber.

The man who initially travelled to the UK as a footballer transitioned to become a plumber and now earns almost £800 (GH¢12,000) daily.

He completed a two-year course and affirmed that the profession is lucrative, allowing individuals to be self-employed or work for a company.

