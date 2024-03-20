A Canada-based man captured the moment getting locked out of his whip owing to frozen car doors

In a video on social media, he was unable to open the car door handles due to the freezing temperature

A video of the incident, posted on TikTok, has received more than 3.3 million views and many comments from online users

A four-wheel drive car owner captured the moment he got locked out of his posh whip due to the car’s frozen door handles owing to poor weather conditions.

The man videoed his experience as he unsuccessfully attempted to get into his car to work.

Black man left frustrated after getting locked out of his car due to frozen door. Photo credit: travelsbythe.derricks.

Source: TikTok

In the footage, he doesn’t give up easily. He presses his thumb against the door’s handle, determined to get into his car and go to work. But the handle remained immovable due to the harsh weather conditions he was battling.

Posting the clip on TikTok, Travelsbythe.Derricks asked viewers a question with a caption:

“Please, are you still coming? Where have you reached? Your travel, our business!''

The footage, viewed over 3.3 million times, has garnered comments from several online users.

Watch the video below:

This video comes after a Ghanaian man incurred the displeasure of his friends after he relocated to Canada without giving them prior notice. Another handsome Ghanaian man shared his business class experience after he emigrated to Canada.

How netizens reacted to video of man locked out of his car

Netizens who flocked to the comments to share their reactions indicated his horrifying experience would not deter them from travelling to Canada.

Nana Yaa Frimpomaa Manso said:

Even if the humans are turning ice, I will still come.

Abdul wrote:

Then come home, bro.

Ava said:

Yes, we will come we also want our door to close .

Nacost commented:

Oga, we will still come. You don’t want us to enjoy. Mugu.

Eve said:

Even fire kurta we are coming.

Agyenim-Boateng wrote:

Then come to Ghana, errh

TRUTH said:

My brother, please come back to Ghana, let me replace you..

Korkor mayhem wrote:

Always putting fear into people yet they will stay there.

Princess Ceesay commented:

Keep laughing but we will come there yes.

Plamedie Wata indicated:

Don’t worry we wil still come and eat the ice.

Godwinjr commented:

Yes, I will come we will feel that cold together let us freeze to death.

Dr_Zak said:

We go still come, if una like share the video of Snow carrying your entire house.

Lady shares her journey from Ghana to Canada

YEN.com.gh recalls how a lady who relocated from Ghana to Canada recounted her journey to the second-largest country in the world.

The footage shows her family bidding her goodbye at the airport and when she arrived in Canada.

The lady captured her first day in school, marking Thanksgiving and meeting with one of her lecturers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh