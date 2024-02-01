Emmanuel Manu, a UK-based plumber and gas engineer, shared in an interview that he earns almost £800 (GH¢12,000) a day

Formerly a footballer, he invested £10,000 (GH¢157,049) in plumbing studies, highlighting the financial independence and flexibility of skilled professions

Emmanuel said it is essential for individuals who want to relocate to learn valuable skills before seeking opportunities abroad

Emmanuel Manu, a plumber and gas engineer in the UK, revealed his daily earnings from his work.

The man who initially travelled from Ghana to the UK as a footballer transitioned to learning a skill, and according to him, that made him almost £800 (GH¢12,000) daily.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Emmanuel said after retiring from football, he invested £10,000 (GH¢157,049) in plumbing studies.

Emmanuel Manu in an interview with DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Affrica

Ghanaian man in UK says his profession is lucrative

He completed a two-year course and affirmed that the profession is lucrative, allowing individuals to be self-employed or work for a company.

Emmanuel said he receives good returns on his investment and now charges £50 (GH¢785) for job assessments and £60 (GH¢942) per hour for plumbing work.

He also highlighted the autonomy and financial benefits of pursuing a skilled profession, noting that he determines his own income as a plumber and gas engineer.

Expressing disappointment in Ghanaians who engage in menial jobs abroad for extended periods, he urged individuals to prioritise learning valuable skills before seeking opportunities abroad.

Watch the video below:

US-based Ghanaian makes $85K annually

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man, Emmanuel Amponsah, living in the US, said he earns $85,000 yearly working in the supply and logistics sector.

Emmanuel said he works from home, offering him enough time to do other things.

He also added that even though living in the US can be stressful, one can live peacefully without worries, contrary to how it is portrayed by many.

