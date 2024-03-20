When Jerry Appiah Ntiamoah left Ghana for the United Kingdom, his father was alive and had promised to help him pay his fees

A Ghanaian living in the UK, Jerry Appiah Ntiamoah has shared shared how he was able to make it abroad when his father who was his sole sponsor died few months after he left Ghana.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, he recounted that he had two options and they were to give up and return home or to stay in the UK and hustle to fund his education.

Jerry Appiah Ntiamoah in an interview with DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

Jerry said he was expected to pay £21,000 each year with major support from his father. Unfortunately his father passed away.

Ghanaian man stays in UK to hustle

Jerry decided to stay in the UK and work to fund his education. He added that aside from the death of his father, his girlfriend also broke up with him after he left Ghana.

This got him worried and he fell sick. Jerry was admitted to the hospital for some days due to his illness.

According to Jerry, he had plans of relocating his girlfriend to the UK to join him abroad but he brought his sister after two years.

“When I arrived, I was to work for 20 hours but I worked 80 hours each week. I registered with four agencies. I worked three days with no sleep. Fortunately for me a Ghanaian classmate gave me a place to sleep for a week, then I made enough to rent a shared apartment.”

Watch the video below:

Young man whose dad rode okada takes his parents to the UK

In another story, a young man happily shared that he flew his parents to the United Kingdom.

According to the young man his father was once an okada man in Lagos and his mum a hairdresser

Pictures of the young man and his parents overseas has stirred reactions online as people commended him.

Source: YEN.com.gh