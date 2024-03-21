A Ghanaian man has set social media roaring with laughter after he revealed what his priority would be if he becomes President for two days

According to the man, he will only use his authority to frustrate a lady who rejected his proposal

Netizens who saw the post could not help but laugh at his statement while others condemned him for it

A Ghanaian man's response to a question on what he would do if he became President for two days has sparked laughter on social media.

The man, who introduced himself as Nii Kpakpo, in a video making rounds on social media vowed to make a lady, who rejected his proposal’s life miserable.

Nii Kpakpo speaks on what he intends to do when he becomes President (Source: @Kofiessuman, TikTok)

Source: TikTok

He noted that on his first day of assuming office, he will ensure that the lady is permanently removed from the national grid.

He would also deliberately destroy the lady's house and construct a road there on the second and leave office peacefully after that.

"I have followed this lady since our childhood days. She has never liked me. And so I'll make sure that if there's a transformer in her area, it will be removed from there."

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians divided over video of man vowing to make life of lady who rejected his proposal miserable

The video has got netizens talking, with some expressing disappointment in the man's comment, while others laughed over it.

@Baasum wrote:

"He is a member of brotherhood."

@Kwame Mike wrote:

"I told you that my Ewe people will never disappoint, Efo you do all this small small girls. Dey worry too much."

@Faustina Arthur wrote:

"If this is your man he will never add value to your life, thinking to improve your life, look at what you are thinking."

Source: YEN.com.gh