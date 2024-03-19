A video of a young man's final moments in Ghana as he readied to travel abroad is trending online

The girlfriend of the young man could not stop crying and had to be consoled

Social media users who reacted to the video admonished the young man not to jilt the young lady

A Ghanaian lady could not hide her tears as her boyfriend received his visa and was bound to relocate abroad.

The heartwarming video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok, showed the touching moment the man was seen comforting his pretty girlfriend, who was overcome with sadness and shedding tears.

The video then showed the final moment of the young man in Ghana and his subsequent arrival in his host country, where he looked visibly happy.

At the time of writing the report, the video captioned "Worst part, We can’t wait to close the distance," had raked in over 7000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the post urged the man to remain with the lady by marrying his girlfriend.

Abis palour reacted:

Ei the day before he was leaving dier I was imagining ur room

shattayaa added:

Am from Canada but now staying in suhum looking for a girl who will cry for me when going back so lovely

Princesswayne2244 added:

maza don't go and leave her ooo

Kobby Carter009 added:

Please remember her when everything works for u therr

Lexy Miles added:

Master dnt go and write a letter in Arobeto’s voice to ur woman…that when she gets any ghanaian man she can marry him

Døn flicks added:

He will come for you don’t worry kraa

Ghanaian man relocates abroad, three friends fume

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man incurred the displeasure of his friends after he relocated to Canada without informing them.

He shared voice notes of how his friends reacted after informing them he was no longer in Ghana.

The first person, a lady who reacted to the news, admitted feeling betrayed by his action.

The young man apologised to his friends for his actions.

