A video of a Ghanaian lecturer dancing with his student during a class has gone viral on social media

The video captures the exciting moment when both the student and lecturer turned the classroom into a dancefloor

Netizens who saw the video were amazed that the Maths teacher was so friendly, they took to the comment session to praise him

A vibrant Ghanaian lecturer has left netizens enthralled with his sensational dance moves, which he displayed in a viral video.

In the video shared on TikTok, the visibly excited man took a moment off his class session to dance with one of his students.

Friendly lecturer dancing with his student (Photo credit: Ncukaccra)

Source: TikTok

They were both jamming to the famous tune "A Collision Of Two Worlds" by Dj Guti BPM, Dj Lux, Shallipopi, The Real Prechly, and others.

Watch the video below:

Netizens surprised at Maths Lecturer dancing in class

The trending video has got netizens talking, with some praising the lecturer for his superb dance moves.

Contrary to the widely held perception that Maths teachers are unfriendly and very serious, this lecturer surprised many with his affable disposition. Netizens were amazed to see the bubbly nature of the Maths lecturer.

The video has so far reached over 4,488 people with 59 comments.

@Benedicta Nuamah wrote:

"The same Ghana anaa s3 where coz eeii."

@Influence wrote:

"Kid is always going to remember you."

@Rodney wrote:

"He taught me Maths back in high school."

@Cinderella wrote:

"Make we try this one plus lngs101 lecturer."

@Ash's Perspective wrote:

"He used to teach e maths. cecil mcfrancis."

Source: YEN.com.gh