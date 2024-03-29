A video of a pretty seller displaying her talent as she rapped in patois is trending

The young lady, who sells bread at a market, left a young man impressed as she gave a freestyle

Many people who reacted to the video have commended her for how well she rapped

A young Ghanaian lady who makes a living as a bread seller has earned the admiration of many people online after a video of her rapping in patois went viral.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @mystikal.wonders, showed the moment a young man was interacting with the Kumasi-based bread seller at her workplace to find out more about her passion and the genre of music she does.

With a speaker in hand, he began to play a beat and asked the young bread seller to show what she was capable of.

Bread seller shows her rap skills. Photo credit: @mystikal.wonders/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The young lady swung into action without wasting any time as she rapped and rhymed in patois, in sync with the mid-tempo tune.

The young man, taken aback by how well the young lady rapped, commended her, after which he urged his followers to give their feedback.

The adorable video had raked in over 50,000 likes and 2,000 comments at the time of writing this report.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to the video

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video commended the young lady, with some comparing her style to that of Stonebwoy.

Dave reacted:

Stonegal pon that

amagold606 indicated:

Stonebwoy please come and take your sister

K SQUAD stated:

We are putting this girl on soon

Danny_bwoy847 added:

@STONEBWOY has to see this

Kingkhong indicated:

Am on way to stonebwoy's house. I dey go do konkonsa

RHAPHINOR_VHIGIL wrote:

@STONEBWOY needs to see gal she’s good

Afriyie Raphael stated:

with this talent and still selling bread on the road side. awwww Ghana

KingTonto wrote:

Please tell her to come to my studio with all the bread, after recording then we chop them.. the gal is good

Stevoo added:

See upon all this raw talent she is a bread seller awww. that b Ghana for u the system isn't working

•JENTLE_MAN•|| said:

How much is the bread

J . O . D added:

Where is she I want to go give her small amount to add to her business

Mzvee's mum shows off singing skills

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian artiste, MzVee, shared a video of her mother, Florence Hamenoo-Kpeda, showing off her vocal abilities.

MzVee supported her mother with adlibs until she didn't want to do that anymore.

The video generated comments from the likes of musician Edem and actor James Gardiner.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh