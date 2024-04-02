A young Ghanaian boy has gone viral over his exceptional talent displayed in a video making rounds on social media

The young boy made a beautiful pencil sketch of the renowned American preacher Bishop T.D. Jakes

Netizens who saw the video thronged the comment session to praise the young man for the lovely photo

A talented young Ghanaian boy has won over netizens with a captivating drawing of popular American preacher and motivational speaker, Thomas Dexter Jakes, also known as T.D. Jakes.

In a video making rounds on social media, the boy, who was clad in his school uniform (a blue shirt over a pair of brown khaki shorts), showcased the pencil sketch to his teacher.

Mesmerised by the artwork, the teacher and some classmates of the young boy could not help but commend his talent. They admitted that it was a lovely photo.

The captivating portrait of the renowned American preacher was made on an A4 sheet-sized paper, tugged to a drawing board.

Ghanaians praise school boy for his beautiful artwork

The young boy managed to capture the hearts of netizens with his beautiful drawing. Some netizens said the drawing looked so much like Bishop T.D. Jakes.

@Dawn wrote:

"Amazing he is so talented."

@Charles Kotey wrote:

"Wow, future talent may u grow up with it."

@Man Like Josh wrote:

"This kid needs to be elevated."

@Immanuel Takyi Appiah wrote:

"Bro, I need him to make same if my late dad for me at a fee."

