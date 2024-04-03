Some siblings, numbering about five fulfilled a promise to their father by flying their mum abroad

In a TikTok video, they disclosed that they promised to take good care of their mum in his absence

The video has sparked emotions online as the kids were praised for showing love to their mum

The children of a Ghanaian woman have shown some love to her by flying her abroad to reunite with her sister whom she had not seen for fifteen years.

In a video making rounds on social media, the children also revealed that the trip was in honour of a promise they made to their deceased father.

They revealed in a video shared by @Swagofafricanews that they made a promise to their dad to take care of their mum when he is no more.

“And Today, she took her first flight and it was straight to New York,” they said in a caption attached to the video.

Video stirs emotions from netizens

Netizens who saw the video were touched by the benevolence of the children, as well as the display of love for their mum.

@Nana Appiah Boateng wrote:

“Such a beautiful family.”

@Newday wrote:

“Wow, proud of you guys. Mum deserves this paa.”

@Kwakye Patrick wrote:

“I wish I can do this for my parents. So help me God.”

@Sark The Barber wrote:

"Am in the UK. Will surely bring my two younger brothers from Ghana then we start from here."

@Nana Opambour seized the moment to celebrate his deceased mum

"Mum continue to rest well. Sorry I couldn't give u a better life. I will try my best to make ur cherished Granddaughters Proud."

