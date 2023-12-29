Ghanaian businesswoman Adwoa Konadu rejected the idea of living or working abroad, emphasising that success is not location-dependent

Ghanaian businesswoman Adwoa Konadu emphasised her commitment to staying and working in Ghana, stating that location does not determine success.

Adwoa expressed her reluctance to spend over GH¢200,000 to travel abroad despite acknowledging the economic challenges in Ghana.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, she emphasised the importance of investing in new businesses locally rather than risking one's life to live and work in Europe. She added that there are numerous opportunities for making money within the country.

Adjoa Konadu speaking in an interview with DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

Adwoa encouraged Ghanaian youth not to complain about job unavailability, asserting that there are numerous job opportunities and ways to earn a living in Ghana.

According to her, those complaining about job scarcity are often lazy.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh