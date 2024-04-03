A video capturing a plus-size lady and a man falling off stage during a performance has surfaced online

The clip begins with the pair poised for an exciting moment, but the man loses balance after the lady soared into his arms

The moment the duo suffered the mishap on stage and tumbled off the stage left the internet abuzz with conversations

A video of a plus-lady and a man who fell on stage during a performance to a live audience has caused a massive stir on the internet after the video surfaced online.

The short clip begins with the duo on stage, where the plus-size soars into the arms of the man in the presence of an audience eager for a showdown.

Plus-size lady and man fall off stage as he fails to grab her. Photo credit: kali9/Tara Moore.

As the plus-sized woman defied gravity and soared towards her partner, the young man extended his arms to catch her, but fate had other ideas for the duo. The young man struggled to hold her weight.

In the heartbreaking clip, the man loses balance, and they both descend on the floor. The audience watched as the pair fell off the stage. The video of the incident, posted on Facebook by Zion Farms, has been viewed many times by online users.

This video comes after a lady modelling in heels lost her balance on stage and fell to the ground after losing focus while posing confidently in a video making the rounds online. Another woman was captured on video when her high heels gave in on her, and she ended up painfully falling down the stairs.

Video of plus-size lady and man sparks reactions from netizens

The embarrassing footage of the public mishap sparked reactions on the internet.

Love Markies said:

He carry something heavy.

Elorm Vorgbe wrote:

Hahaha who talk you say everything way man for carry.

Zion Farms replied:

Elorm Vorgbe ask him ooo.

Nafie Sally said:

He carried something bigger.

Mc Innocent Kwadwo commented:

I pity the innocent lady.

Abana Kantamanto asked:

Hahahaha you too. You go bring something oo.

Anyway, are they John and Jane?

Zion Farms replied:

Abana Kantamanto, they are in their homes.

Obrapa Junior commented:

Wei.

