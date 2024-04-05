A Ghanaian man who relocated to the United Kingdom has shared why he moved out of Ghana.

According to Nana Kofi, the working conditions and monthly salaries for nurses in Ghana caused him to leave the country.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Nana Kofi said that several Ghanaian health workers are not incentivized enough to continue working in the country.

He said even though he and other health workers were trained in Ghana, most leave the country to make more money and have a good life.

He gave a personal example of how his mother, a nurse in Ghana for 35 years, received meagre pension pay after she retired. This consolidated his decision to travel abroad in search of greener pastures.

Nana Kofi said that, with how the country is going, nurses and other health workers shouldn't stay in the country, especially when they are young and can work for more money abroad.

"Everyone should travel when they get the opportunity, especially nurses. I have enjoyed a smooth stay and work experience in the UK. Time waits for no man, so people should make the bold move; otherwise, you'll retire with nothing or something small saved. Don't waste yoDon'tuth in Ghana hoping it will develop," he said.

