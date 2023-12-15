A video of a young lady announcing she has travelled to the UK has left many in awe

The lady said everything worked out well for her after she joined the Alpha Hour podcast and prayed for one hour

Many people who reacted to the video have congratulated the lady for moving to the UK

A Ghanaian lady has left many people in awe after she took to social media to announce that she had relocated to the UK.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady, @adjoalamisi, documented her journey and shared a video showing the moment she arrived at the Kotoka airport ready the depart the country.

The video also showed snippets of her time aboard the plane and her subsequent arrival in the UK, where she was seen taking a stroll, looking very excited.

Sharing her testimony, the lady singled out the popular prayer podcast Alpha Hour for praise as she indicated how her situation changed after she joined their prayer session to pray for an hour.

At the time of writing this report, the video of the lady's announcement regarding her departure from Ghana to the UK had raked in over 18,000 likes and 600 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate the young lady

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video congratulated the young lady on travelling to the UK.

_abhena_xx stated:

eiii now if you travel p3 it Alpha hour's strength lo

Violet stated:

Eiiii so most of you anka if you didn’t join alpha hour de3 anka you no go travel Alpha hour Nyame I Dey ohh.

Anilove wrote:

I tap into your blessing in Jesus mighty name...Alpha hour we will aphar till till till till

joycedzuvor added:

I tap into this testimony I pray he heads mine

Alpha Hour pastor replies critics of his weight

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pastor Elvis Agyemang, founder of Alpha Hour, expressed surprise that people were spreading lies about why he gained weight.

According to him, he was advised to slow down on his prolonged fasts because it was weakening his body. He disclosed that he used to fast for almost 24 hours daily.

