A student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with a speech defect has defied the odds to graduate from the institution.

In a post on X, the school celebrated the remarkable achievement of the young man.

The school in the post said in 2020, Markus Garvey Obiri Agyei, who was then in his fourth year at the KNUST School of Pharm. Science suffered a cerebrovascular accident (stroke).

The stroke affected his cognitive function and speech to the extent that he had to learn the alphabet all over again.

Additionally, Markus had some weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. After a computed tomographic (CT) scan was performed, it was discovered that he had developed chronic left basal ganglia and left frontal infarcts.

Subsequently, he went through physiotherapy, including speech therapy.

His condition became unbearable in 2021, which was his fifth year, and as a result, he stayed back home for another year.

After undergoing intensive medical treatment, Markus has finally graduated as a Doctor of Pharm.

Markus gets praised for his feat

Netizens who saw the story were touched. Many of them congratulated Markus on his achievement.

