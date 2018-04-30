Complete list of mountains in Ghana and where they are located

Ghana's geography is quite diverse and includes rolling plains, low-lying coastlines, and numerous mountains. These features contribute significantly to the country's climate and, to some extent, its revenue in terms of tourist attraction. While Ghana does not have a massive mountain that stands out among the rest, it has numerous small mountains spread across the entire country. Which are these mountains in Ghana, and where are they located?

Like numerous other African tropical countries, Ghana is quite mountainous, particularly in its south and southeastern regions. These mountains are the sources of numerous rivers and contribute significantly to the livelihoods of communities living on or near the mountains.

Names of mountains in Ghana

Here is a look at the highest mountains in Ghana and their locations.

1. Mount Afadjato

Mount Afadjato, also commonly referred to as Mount Afadja, is among the highest mountains in Ghana, with an elevation of about 885 meters. The mountain is located in the Agumatsa Range, near two villages in the Volta Region; Gbledi and Liati Wote.

Afadja is the name of this high mountain, and the 'to' is a Ewe word that means mountain. Mount Afadja is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the Volta region. This is partly because of its hidden caves, waterfalls, hidden streams, and beautiful creeping plants that resemble water yams.

2. Mount Edouka

Mount Edouka is among the highest mountains in Ghana, with an elevation of 785 metres above sea level. This makes it the third-highest mountain in Ghana. Mount Edouka is located in the Eastern Part of Ghana, extending into Badou, Togo, about 270 kilometres from Accra.

Mount Edouka is of great importance to the eastern region of Ghana as its Savanna forests provide grazing grounds for pastoralists in the area. It also plays a huge role in maintaining the region's climatic conditions.

The mountain is also home to a few wild animals, including monkeys and a wide variety of birds, insects, and reptiles.

3. Mount Atiwiredu

With an elevation of 774 metres above sea level, Mount Atiwiredu is the fourth-tallest mountain in Ghana. The mountain is in southeastern Ghana, around the Akyem-Abuakwa region. It is a part of the Atewa Range, widely regarded as proof of the existence of the Cenozoic Peneplain.

The mountain's surface has soil that contains bauxite, making it a welcoming eco-tourism site. The Forestry Commission of Ghana has gone to great lengths to preserve the forest in Mount Atiwiredu to the extent of even disallowing farming around it.

The mountain is home to different species of birds, including the afep pigeon, the bristle bill, the honeyguide, the olive long-tailed cuckoo, and the blue-headed crested flycatcher. There are also different butterfly species that are very rare to find, including the Papilio antimachus, widely regarded as the world's widest wingspan butterfly. The mountain is also of great ecological importance as it is the source of three rivers, namely River Birim, River Ayensu, and Densu River.

4. Mount Kwamisa

Mount Kwamisa has an elevation of 756 metres above sea level, making it the fourth-highest mountain in Ghana. The mountain is in Kwamisa, about 8 kilometres from Ahiruam, Ashanti. The Kwamisa Forest Reserve and the Apro River Forests Reserve were established to protect the mountain from major threats such as human encroachment and poaching.

5. Mount Adaklu

Mount Adaklu is situated about 12 kilometres from Ho in the Volta Region of Ghana. The mountain has an elevation of about 580 metres above sea level. At times, local tours are organized on the mountain for tourists, and the profits derived from them are invested in the community.

6. Mount Pakesie Bepo

Mount Pakesie Bepo has an elevation of 728 metres above sea level. It is located about 7 kilometres from Ahamasu. The mountain is the source of various rivers, renowned for fishing sports. Mount Pakesie Bepo is also one of the most popular tourist attractions on the Ghana-Togo border.

7. Atwea Mountains

The Atwea Mountains are in Atwea in the Sekyere Central District of the Ashanti region, 12 kilometres from Nsuta and about 50 kilometres from Kumasi. The mountain is remarkably popular as a prayer venue. Numerous people take time annually to go and pray up in the mountain. The tradition began when Pastor Abraham Osei-Asibey from a local Methodist church climbed the mountain to pray.

8. Mount Dzebobo

Mount Dzebobo has an elevation of 876 meters above sea level, making it the second-highest mountain in Ghana. It is located in Nkwanta Municipal District, Oti Region, along the Akwapim-Togo Range on the country's border with Togo. Atop this mountain, one can view the western side of Volta Lake.

9. Aburi Mountains

The Aburi Mountains are found in Aburi, Akwapim, in the Eastern regions of Ghana. The mountain has an elevation of about 457 metres above sea level. The mountain is home to lush forests, making it ideal for hikers looking for the perfect adventure.

10. Mount Tibabéné

Mont Tibabéné is situated on a mountain range running along the Ghana-Togo border. The closest Ghanaian town to the mountain is known as Pampawie, about 12 kilometres away.

Summary

Here is a list of mountains in Ghana and their locations.

Mountain Location Mount Tibabéné Pampawie, Ghana-Togo border Aburi Mountains Aburi, Akwapim Mount Dzebobo Nkwanta Municipal District, Oti region Atwea Mountains Atwea, Sekyere Central District, Ashanti region Mount Pakesie Bepo Ahamasu Mount Adaklu Ho, Volta Region Mount Kwamisa Ahiruam, Ashanti region Mount Atiwiredu Akyem-Abuakwa region Mount Edouka Eastern Ghana, near the border with Togo Mount Afadjato Near Gbledi and Liati Wote

How many mountains are in Ghana?

There are 516 named mountains in Ghana. Most of these are part of mountainous ranges running along the country's southern region.

There are numerous mountains in Ghana, particularly in the southeastern and southern regions. These mountains play significant roles in the country's climate, the people's livelihoods, and the balance of the ecosystem.

