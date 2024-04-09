The video of a middle-aged woman lamenting over the actions of a King Promise lookalike has gone viral

She identified herself as the mother of an Endurance Grand lookalike and has called out the King Promise lookalike for allegedly brainwashing her daughter

Many people who commented on the video had varied opinions, with some suggesting that it was an attention-seeking move

The mother of a young lady posing as the lookalike of Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand is trending after a video of her rant went viral online.

The video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on a TikTok page of @bigbrain447, shows the middle-aged woman who looked visibly angry, lamenting that her daughter has left home for some time now, all under the guise of working as a lookalike.

Mother Of Endurance Grand Lookalike speaks Photo credit: @tillwedie02/TikTok

The woman expressed unhappiness with the leader of the 4kings association, @Robestgh02, accusing him of brainwashing her daughter.

The woman now wants to involve the police and has vowed to get Robest arrested if she does not see her daughter immediately.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions with some opining that it is an attention seeking move.

Hawa YAKUBU commented:

so you want to tell me this girl doesn't have a name? always endurance why?

antisocial wrote:

but guys let's be honest forget Robest if the girl respects her mother she will come back to have a talk but all this might be planned

Jhoey stated:

this woman is not angry enough...!!! Her anger looks staged though

GWALAZZ reacted:

This woman done well cox she hype her daughter

GWALAZZ stated:

Henry Fitz lookalike unveiled

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that the lookalike of businessman and socialite Henry Fitz has been unveiled.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, the group leader, @Robest_music, expressed delight that they have added the lookalike of the popular business owner to the group.

The young man on his part also made a few remarks to signify his acceptance into the group.

