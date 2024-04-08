Ghanaian celebrity lookalike group, 4kings Lookalike Association, has got tongues wagging with its new unveiling

The group announced their newest addition, Henry Fitz, in a grand ceremony on TikTok

The lookalikes of Ebony and Edurance were present during the unveiling ceremony

The embattled 4kings Lookalike Association has sparked huge social media reactions after unveiling the lookalike of businessman and socialite Henry Fitz.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X, the group leader, @Robest_music, in the company of other lookalikes, expressed delight that they have added the lookalike of the popular business owner to the group.

After the veil was lifted off his words, the young man, who appeared to be in a foul mood, made a few remarks to signify his acceptance into the group.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 54,000 views and 60 comments.

Ghanaians react to the unveiling of Henry Fitz lookalike

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section shared varied opinions, with many people questioning the motive behind this unveiling.

Young man with Kidi lookalike tag

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man had expressed unhappiness after being referred to as the lookalike of Ghanaian musician Kidi.

In a TikTok video, the young man was walking when someone suddenly told him people had started labelling him as Kidi's lookalike on social media.

His facial expression suddenly changed upon hearing the news, as he rejected the idea adding that he didn't want anyone to label him as such.

He explained to a netizen that he decided to distance himself from that tag because he didn't want people to insult him.

