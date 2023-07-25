Ghanaian celebrity lookalike group, 4kings Lookalike Association's latest member, is causing stirs online

The group announced their newest addition, Agradaa's lookalike, in a grand ceremony with a lot of pomp and splendour

King Promise and Kuami Eugene's lookalikes were the lead actors in the unveiling ceremony

Ghanaian celebrity lookalike group 4kings Lookalike Association have added another member shortly after recruiting rapper D-Black's lookalike.

The latest member to join the group is the lookalike of former fetish priestess now-turned-evangelist, Patricia Asiedu also known as Nana Agradaa.

In a grand ceremony presided over by King Promise and Kuami Eugene's lookalike, Agradaa's lookalike was unveiled.

Before the 4kings Lookalike Association recruited Agradaa's lookalike, the former fetish priestess warned that nobody should try impersonating her in the name of being her lookalike.

In the latest footage, Robest started a countdown while the yet-to-be-unveiled Agradaa lookalike had turned away from the camera.

Kumai Eugene's lookalike acted as the director of the short video, instructing them on where to stand to get the most angles. In the video, Robest could be heard saying:

"I will recruit everyone's lookalike in Ghana, even the cripple. Why? Because I'm helping the youth."

Peeps react to the 4kings Lookalike Association's Agradaa lookalike unveiling

Many hilarious reactions trailed the video as netizens commented on the entertaining antics of the 4kings Lookalike Association.

@the_marcoli_boy commented:

ah ah ah.

@ballonstagger commented:

Chale, we no get problems for this country.

@profdublyn_zee commented:

Very soon, this guy will be moving into the political space with lookalikes. I’m patiently waiting for that time. E be like “King Promise lookalike” has become the research agent for this lookalike business.

