A group of young doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital has captivated netizens with their stunning dance moves

In a video shared on TikTok, the doctors joyfully danced to the popular "You dey feel the Vibe" song

Netizens who thronged the comment section marveled at the level of energy and skills the doctors displayed in the dance video

A group of young doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) took time off their busy schedule to showcase their dance moves in a video circulating on social media.

The doctors numbering twelve, were captured in a happy moment dancing to the popular "You dey feel the vibe" song by The Band Fra featuring Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta.

KATH doctors dance energetically Photo credit: Dr.Dannybest

Source: TikTok

All of them, clad in their lab coats with stethoscopes hanging around their necks, moved rhythmically to the tune, winding their waists and swaying their legs from left to right.

They proved in the video that they are not just astute as doctors but also talented dancers.

The video has since gone viral. As of the time of filing this report, it has reached over 6,000 people with 6,283 likes and 145 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to trending video of doctors dancing

Netizens who thronged the comment section were really impressed by the doctors' display.

@Priscilla Ama Atuahe wrote:

"Is that place SMS.. anyways tell the doctor in blue scrub that he has a crush."

@Braanat Photography wrote:

"Lol, Medicine itself is a talent. Knowing book is a talent. Talent isn’t always about handy works or body works."

@Cwesi_Milo wrote:

"I wanna meet this squad la. I love them."

@Jay 1 wrote:

"Original Doctors don’t know how to dance but u guys nailed it."

@Biglove wrote:

"Working hard and also being happy is very important."

@Ama Doris wrote:

"Very beautiful."

Source: YEN.com.gh