A man returned home from abroad, and he was welcomed with immense joy by his twin sister, who shed tears upon seeing him

The lady ran and gave her brother a tight hug upon seeing him and expressed how happy she was to see her other half

The video was shared on TikTok by the man, and in the comments section, many Ghanaians were moved by the emotional moment

A Ghanaian man who goes by the name Mr Nyarko on TikTok returned home from abroad and was met with a tearful and joyous welcome from his twin sister.

The emotional reunion was shared on TikTok, where it has gone viral.

Nyarko, who had been away for an extended period, finally returned home, and his twin sister could not contain her emotions after seeing her brother.

As soon as she saw him, she sprinted towards him, her arms wide open and hugged her brother. She mentioned how happy she was to see him.

The man, moved by the emotional reunion, decided to share the video on TikTok. The clip quickly went viral, touching the hearts of many Ghanaians. In the comments section, they expressed how moved they were by the emotional moment.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

dr.kwesijunior said:

This brought so much tears. My twin brother drowned before my eyes and couldn’t do anything about it.

Aisha Abubakar commented:

Me nua no nie got me teary meanwhile some siblings somewhere don't talk to each other,

P E P E R T U A L said:

u r making me cry .my brother's dream was to relocate to the USA and just this yr, a month to his departure ,death took him away from us.RIP Papa Jay

In another story, Ghanaian siblings Dr Chester Krampah and Dr Charlene Krampah celebrated a significant academic milestone as they both graduated from KNUST, with Dr Chester earning a PharmD and Dr Charlene achieving the title of Medical Doctor.

The proud brother shared their achievement on Twitter, expressing the fulfilment of a promise to their mother and capturing a joyous graduation moment.

The heartwarming post has sparked widespread congratulations and admiration on social media for the siblings' dedication to education and their remarkable dual success.

