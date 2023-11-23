Meet Marintia Eiko The Ghanaian-Japanese Farm Owner Who Bought The Land For $1,000 At Age 21
- Marintia Eiko is a Ghanaian-Japanese farm owner who reportedly purchased the land for $1,000 (GH¢11,952.16) at the age of 21
- She is now 24 years old and wants to produce coconut on her farm in the hopes of earning $200 (GH¢2,390.43) monthly
- Eiko was filmed strutting through the property while a voiceover detailed her desire to work with a trustworthy person in a video
Marintia Eiko, a driven Ghanaian-Japanese young lady who reportedly bought a farm for $1,000 (GH¢11,952.16) at 21 years old, has been spotlighted in a video.
The 24-year-old farmer and aspiring entrepreneur needs a reliable person to farm coconut on the land for about $200 (GH¢2,390.43) monthly for 30 years.
In the awe-inspiring video, Eiko struts herself on the farmland over a narration detailing her plans.
The footage, posted to X (Twitter) by Ghanaian blogger SIKAOFFICIAL (@SIKAOFFICIAL1), has been watched over 152,000 times.
Watch the video below:
See how netizens reacted to the clip
Online users lauded Marintia Eiko when they reached out in the comment.
@I_Am_Winter indicated:
That's nice, what's her handle?
@DwomohChristian commented:
It's a good investment; I have been growing some for years.
@justshine_o2 said:
Abi farmer oo, make you guys link me up.
@Everydaynewsgh wrote:
This girl.
Source: YEN.com.gh