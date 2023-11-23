Marintia Eiko is a Ghanaian-Japanese farm owner who reportedly purchased the land for $1,000 (GH¢11,952.16) at the age of 21

She is now 24 years old and wants to produce coconut on her farm in the hopes of earning $200 (GH¢2,390.43) monthly

Eiko was filmed strutting through the property while a voiceover detailed her desire to work with a trustworthy person in a video

Marintia Eiko, a driven Ghanaian-Japanese young lady who reportedly bought a farm for $1,000 (GH¢11,952.16) at 21 years old, has been spotlighted in a video.

The 24-year-old farmer and aspiring entrepreneur needs a reliable person to farm coconut on the land for about $200 (GH¢2,390.43) monthly for 30 years.

Meet Marintia Eiko the Ghanaian-Japanese farm owner. Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1.

Source: Twitter

In the awe-inspiring video, Eiko struts herself on the farmland over a narration detailing her plans.

The footage, posted to X (Twitter) by Ghanaian blogger SIKAOFFICIAL (@SIKAOFFICIAL1), has been watched over 152,000 times.

Watch the video below:

See how netizens reacted to the clip

Online users lauded Marintia Eiko when they reached out in the comment.

@I_Am_Winter indicated:

That's nice, what's her handle?

@DwomohChristian commented:

It's a good investment; I have been growing some for years.

@justshine_o2 said:

Abi farmer oo, make you guys link me up.

@Everydaynewsgh wrote:

This girl.

Source: YEN.com.gh