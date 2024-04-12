Socialite and actress Efia Odo casued a stir online when she suffered a nipslip while showing off the swimwear musician KiDi sent to her in a lovely package

The package was part of KiDi's promotional strategy for his newly released single, Danger

Many people talked about her fine curves and how beautiful she looked in the video

Efia Odo looking stunning in photos. Image Credit: @efia_odo and @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Efia Odo slayed in a swimsuit

In a video that was posted by famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix on his Instagram page, the ever-gorgeous Efia Odo was rocking a two-piece swimwear KiDi sent to her in a lovely package.

The package is part of the Lynx Entertainment signee's collaboration with Ghanaian swimsuit brand, Swims by Didi, and a strategy to promote his newly released song, Danger.

In the video, Efia Odo rocked a hot red frontal lace wig that hang over her shoulders which she flicked and whipped.

To style her swimsuit, she wore a a pair of stylish rectangular framed sunglasses. Her makeup was flawless.

Reactions to a sultry video of Efia Odo rocking a swimwear KiDi sent her

Many people admired how stunning Efia Odo looked in the video, while many others made reference to the Henry Fitz scandal.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

kwa2893 said:

At least she knows she is not decent, unlike Serwaa and Nana Aba, who preach all the time, but they are sleeping with people's husbands to keep up the lavish lifestyle. Bola Ray's wife should be very careful of those women around her husband.

mensah_maureen said:

But low-key, this Fitz guy has enjoyed

giftyampoful said:

Beautiful Efia odo always beautiful

samuelowusu4213 said:

Herrrrr slim guy rich man chop things ooo

_atankpa__ said:

Herh 3kaaaa kitikiti na the two dots show ..the way I chock sturdy err

ernestkasare said:

Looking hot and selxy baby girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

