A video of a GH¢500 meat platter shared by Ghanaian TikToker Nana Kay has sparked debate on social media

The video showed the plush decor of the restaurant and how elegantly the meat platter arrived in golden cookware

Many people opined that the meal was expensive as they shared alternatives in the comments

Ghanaian TikToker Nana Kay, with the handle, @nonelikekay, shared a video of a meat platter at a restaurant in Accra, Ghana, and this has sparked massive debate on social media.

Meat platter at a restaurant in Accra. Image Credit: @nonelikekay

Source: TikTok

GH¢500 meat platter caused a stir

Nana Kay had many people debating in the comment section of a video he shared on TikTok.

In the video, he showed how his meat platter arrived in an elegant and lavish setting. He also displayed the types of meat that arrived in golden cookware.

The video also contained the stunning decor of the restaurant, located in Accra, Ghana.

Video of Ghanaian TikToker enjoying a GH¢500 meat platter.

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people stated that the meat platter was expensive. Others also calculated how much meat is sold on the market and how they could have gotten more for less if they prepared the sumptuous meal themselves.

Below are some of the reactions from people.

Mizzethel said:

How much is aboki.

DØEMÃN said:

pls is it elephant meat.

Kay ✅said:

Some of you don’t even consider how much was spent to set up the place, if aboki is cheaper then don’t bother yourself to go to a fancy restaurant.

lorex sam said:

a/c and setup 150ghc. meat and food 350ghc.

user1960306951890 said:

This one that there is no smoke mpo? Have they not seen their mates adding smoke to drinks?

Arrhenius Kobby said:

Wei 500gh na aponkye 20 kilos mpo y3 sen.

Eselasie Nutsugah said:

@Funke Kitchen abeg wear your slippers and come and check something for me cos I left my glasses at home

Aba Dope shouts as McBrown pulls meat and cheese in the video

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of seasoned actress Nana Ama McBrown eating a seafood and meat platter at Aba Dope's restaurant has awed many Ghanaians.

Aba Dope recorded The Empress and was surprised at how she pulled the meat and cheese while enjoying the delicious meal.

The video got many people admiring Nana Ama McBrown's love for food.

