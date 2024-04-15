A Ghanaian man's reaction after learning that a puppy costs GH¢4,500 has gone viral on social media

He refused to buy the dog because he said it was very expensive

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed mixed reactions as some justified the price of the dog, while others agreed that it was way expensive

A Ghanaian man has sparked a conversation online about a puppy's price after refusing to purchase one.

The man was captured in a video making rounds online asking for the price of the Caucasian Shepherd from a dog breeder.

To his surprise, he was told the dog was selling at a whopping GH¢4,500 in Ghana.

Visibly taken aback, he exclaimed in disbelief.

The video has since garnered over 22, 000 views, with 22, 200 likes and 473 comments.

The video has generated a flurry of comments online. Some netizens expressed shock at the price of the puppy, while others said otherwise.

@Abdul Razak Dollars wrote:

"Hw3 how much is Judah mu gyata."

@Kobby Chodson wrote:

"I will buy the local one’s and give them alcohol."

@Son of Bukor wrote:

"I fi send the dog say make he go buy food gimme ?"

@Zid wrote:

"Masa these dogs cost bro let's be real."

@Mzlyn GH wrote:

"I love dogs, if I have the money I will buy it without thinking twice."

@Saythetruth wrote:

"Hwe this breed it must not even cost that cuz is not legit to Ghana."

@Kwame wrote:

"So the dog go feed me or I go feed um after paying the 4500?"

