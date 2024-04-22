Two Ghanaian female students in Canada have shared their experiences studying abroad

The two ladies, Vera and Grace said while jobs abound in Canada, it is difficult to find the right fit if you don't meet the right people.

In a TikTok video, the duo, have consequently advised people planning to study abroad to psych their minds up and prepare before travelling

Two Ghanaian ladies pursuing higher education in Canada have opened up about the difficulties of international students abroad.

The two young ladies identified as Vera and Grace in sharing their experiences of schooling abroad said life in Canada is not as easy as they anticipated.

Vera and Grace, who have been in Canada for 4 months and 5 months, respectively, intimated that although there are jobs in Canada, finding the right one is difficult.

They said it took them quite some time to find the right fit through the help of a friend.

"Canada is hard, let nobody lie you," Vera said and Grace chorused with the popular refrain, "You go dey explain taya."

The two ladies said they were fortunate to find a nanny job through the help of a friend but they knew some of their mates had been looking for jobs for more than eight months without success.

Consequently, they have advised anyone planning to relocate to Canada to be psyched up and prepare adequately before they travel.

"Trust me, it's difficult in Canada, you need to have things in other. Some people have been here for eight months, they don't have a job because they are looking for jobs at the wrong places," Vera said.

Netizens react

Vera and Grace's experience in Canada, as shared by adwoaappiah24 on TikTok, has reached over 2k people with 1.9k likes and 132 comments, at the time of writing this report.

user5837457638427 commented:

"Hmm may GOD make the journey easy for you sis am also planning to be there soon I pray the almighty answer my prayers".

Nana Adjoa Twumasiwaa Appiah replied:

"It will be easy for you trust God."

Quophy77 also commented:

"Canada is hard with all these smiles on your faces. The same adom will work for those who want to come."

LOLAREX OMOLOLA OLOWO

"God bless you both for saying the truth about Canada. I will not advise anyone not tp come here, we all need to feel the heat of what is called Canada. God will make it your Canaan land IJN."

Ghanaian Lady Who Travelled To Canada On A Student Visa Stranded As Friend Fails To Pick Her Up

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian who travelled to Canada became stranded after her friend failed to pick her up.

According to the story, a friend promised to host the lady until she found a place, but the friend failed to show up at the airport and refused to answer his call.

However, thanks to the benevolence of Nana Tea, a popular social media influencer, the lady was able to secure a place in Canada since the hotel fares were eating into her budget.

