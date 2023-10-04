Nigerian artist Fazil, also known as Fawaz Oyebode, began his musical journey during high school assembly gatherings

He recently achieved significant success by releasing a remix of his track "Fiona" in collaboration with Ghanaian artist Lasmid

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Fazil shared insights into his musical development and upbringing

Young Nigerian artist Fazil, officially known as Fawaz Oyebode, began his musical journey during his high school days, where he first discovered his passion for singing during assembly gatherings.

Fast forward to the present, Fazil has shown his talent again with a remix of his hit track "Fiona" in collaboration with the sensational Ghanaian artist Lasmid. The original song garnered an impressive 3 million streams across various music platforms.

"Fiona" marked a pivotal moment in Fazil's career as it was the first song he released after being discovered by DefEars management, who recognized his remarkable talent.

Fazil, a young artist, produces a masterpiece with Lasmid Photo credit: fazilwrld; lasmidofficial1

Source: Instagram

What Fazil told YEN.com.gh about his development into a sensational artist

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Fazil shared insights into his journey and development as a promising artist.

"I was raised in a Muslim household, but my journey led me to a Christian school where I first uncovered my passion for music during school assemblies. My musical path continued at the University of Lagos, where I triumphed in a prestigious singing competition. It was during this time that I fully realized my true calling in music, which fueled my determination to pursue my career aspirations more seriously," Fazil explained.

Now on the cusp of an exciting career, Fazil is gearing up to unveil his debut EP, offering music enthusiasts a glimpse into his budding artistry.

Check out the song with Lasmid below:

Source: YEN.com.gh