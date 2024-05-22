A Ghanaian man who completed the University of Ghana in 2013 has taken to social media to appeal for a job

According to the man who holds first-class honours in Geography and Resource Development (major), he has remained jobless for years despite securing an MPhil at a Norwegian University

Netizens who thronged the comment section sympathised with him and offered solutions on how to deal with the situation

A 37-year-old graduate of the University of Ghana, Issifu Salifu, is desperately seeking a job after years of unemployment.

Taking to social media, he appealed to the general public to help him find a job.

The young Ghanaian man who completed school in 2013 said he has been jobless for years.

Issifu Salifu hold a first-class in Geography and Resource Development

Issifu Salifu is a young, intelligent man who did not joke about his academic work during his tertiary education days. His first-class degree is a testament to his hard work.

After completing the University of Ghana, Issifu, a native of Walewale, pursued an MPhil in Development Studies at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in 2017.

Despite all these qualifications, Issifu has been jobless for years.

"I am currently seeking employment to support myself and my family," he said.

Netizens react

Netizens who thronged the comment section sympathised with the Ghanaian man.

@HisHoliness Menna Kutin wrote:

"It's sad to see people realising the hard way that certificates don't give employment, but rather, it takes skills to create employment for oneself and provide for others."

@Francis Ocloo wrote:

"Oh, this one should talk to Dr, Bawumia also from WaleWale."

@Reuben Dade wrote:

"Go teach at the University, there are a lot of tertiary universities in Ghana. Look for one, please!

@Edward Anum Adjetey wrote:

"We gradually discovering that certificates do not necessarily give people employment."

