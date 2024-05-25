A young lady has jumped on a challenge on TikTok to announce that she is both a degree nurse and an entrepreneur

She shared rolling pictures of herself in a beautiful graduation gown, her nurse uniform and others where she was at the market selling and later in a shop

Netizens who chanced on her video commended her hustle while wishing her well

A Ghanaian lady has hopped on a trending TikTok challenge to showcase what she does for a living after graduating from nursing school.

The lady, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing was spotted in a video by YEN.com.gh, suggesting that she juggles both nursing and the sale of beauty and fashion products.

Ghanaian nurse Photo credit: ladieszone_by_at/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Participating in TikTok's "Show your degree and what you’re doing currently" challenge, the graduate nurse shared a series of photos showcasing her journey from school to her current roles in nursing and selling beauty products at a shop.

The "Show your degree and what you’re doing currently" challenge has been trending for a while now on TikTok.

It is unclear how or who started I, but the trend aims to encourage women to be proud of their academic and professional achievements.

Watch the video below.

Netizens commend her

The young nurse's video post attracted a flurry of reactions from some netizens who chanced on TikTok, with many commending her hustle.

Her video, which was shared by.ladieszone_by_at had raked in over 280 likes and14, as of the time of drafting this report

Some of the comments are compiled below.

Benfaa commented:

"I’m proud of her ooo."

ladieszone_by_at ·replied:

"Thank you babyy, why do one thing when God said I should be fruitful and multiply."

The Wonder Woman also commented:

"I’m not surprised kraaa. Nurses take care of people. No wonder you provide for us to take care of body too."

Ghanaian nurse delights as she announces she is now a street hawker

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported a video of a young nurse, awaiting posting, opening up on her hustle left many people feeling motivated.

She is a trained nurse and has decided to sell on the street to earn additional income.

Many people who commented on the video commended the young lady for making good use of her time.

Source: YEN.com.gh